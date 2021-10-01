Iohannis: EU must go through profound integration, I don't support idea of elimination from organization

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Friday, in Aachen, that the European Union "should go through profound integration" and that he does not believe in elimination from the organization, comparing the community block with a family.

There are some, and I am among them, that believe we should tighten our ranks. The European Union must go through profound integration, fact which was seen very clearly, said Iohannis.

The head of state detailed that on the one hand, some desire more profound integration, while others view the Union as "something cute."We want to have joint action together, but we don't want to isolate, Iohannis added.Furthermore, he said that, in his opinion, the accession of the candidate countries in the Western Balkans should be accelerated.Iohannis also spoke of Romania's neighbors - Ukraine and Moldova - as states that want to move things forward together with us.Unfortunately, there are also neighbours with which Romania doesn't have so good relations, said the President, stating, however, that isolation is never a solution.Furthermore, Iohannis said that slowly, but surely, the Union is managing to build a joint foreign policy.He pointed out the example of Syria, a country at war for 10 years, where he believes that the European Union was missing "100%", fact which is inadmissible, in his view. The President also emphasized that the EU's role was helpful, but could have and should have been more significant and involved more presence.He was asked, during the debate in Aachen, about 'a neighbor who sometimes has an anti-European attitude and questions the Trianon borders'.In reply, the Romanian head of state compared the situation to that of a family, where at family meetings a "cousin" who messes up every five minutes but is not kicked out, instead he is taught, integrated, and calmed down. He emphasized that he is not a believer in exclusion from an organization, as such punishment does not yield the results many desire.In regards to the statements regarding the borders established through the Treaty of Trianon, the head of state spoke of his annoyance with the statements, pointing out that he is from Transylvania and the people decided by popular vote to join Romania, stealing "nothing from no one", as it was their right to self-determination.The head of state is present in Germany as he is due to receive the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen for the Unity of Europe, on Saturday.