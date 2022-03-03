Iohannis: European Union's dependence on Russian gas must end

European Union's dependence on Russian gas must end, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis told a joint news conference with visiting EC President Ursula von der Leyen, adding that short-, medium- and long-term energy supply approaches are needed for the European Union and for prices not to suffocate the economy.

He said that von der Leyen had informed him of the steps taken to increase the European Union's energy security, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This is a strategic goal for all of us. Interconnection, liquefied natural gas imports, massive investment in renewables and the civilian nuclear sector must continue to be supported. To us, these energy issues are extremely important and we have discussed these matters thoroughly. A short-term approach is needed to ensure the energy supply of all the member states of the European Union. A medium-term approach is needed to secure enough energy so that prices will not surge and the European economy will not be suffocated. In our case, obviously, we must be careful that these prices do not suffocate the Romanian economy, and, yes, we need a long-term approach. It is clear and I want to emphasise that the European Union's dependence on Russian gas must end!," said Iohannis.

He added that there was a need for more and better emphasis on alternative energy sources.

"And I found total understanding when I said that, to Romania, the decision is clear: we need to move towards energy independence by investing in renewables and the civilian nuclear sector," Iohannis added.

He emphasised how important the delegated act proposed and approved by the European Commission on the taxonomy of gas and energy generated in nuclear power plants was in order to guarantee a smooth transition to a green economy.

According to Iohannis, the talks also focused on concrete ways to provide support to Moldova, which is also facing an increased wave of refugees, but also other economic or energy difficulties.

"Romania will continue to work closely with the European Commission. Unity, coordination and rapid response to help Ukraine are our main strengths in these difficult times we are all experiencing," Iohannis said.

The chief of state said that "we are in an unprecedented situation, generated by the unjustified, illegal and unprovoked armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in which not only the security of Ukraine, but also the transatlantic one is strongly threatened."

"I want to take this opportunity to once again praise the courage of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for freedom and resisting the deadly shots of an invader," added Iohannis.