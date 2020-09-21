Iohannis: Gara de Nord Station - Henri Coanda Airport connection, paramount

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that the railway link from the Gara de Nord Station to Henri Coanda Airport is "absolutely essential" and pointed out that Romania has an "enormous" chance that in the coming years it will use European money for transport infrastructure.

"Here is that the economic recovery plan that we have drawn up together with the Orban Government is beginning to show its practical side and to highlight the importance of the railway infrastructure I participated today in a test on the only new railway line built - attention - not since '89, since '84 - as the minister told us. We want to develop the international airport, to give it scale, but for that you need to be able to get to the airport in very good conditions, in predictable conditions and for that the link from the Gara de Nord Station to the airport is absolutely essential. It is obvious that in this way and at this rate we will manage to modernize the infrastructure in Romania," said the president.

He said that for sustainable economic development, transport infrastructure is needed.

"It is not by chance that I was present at the subway in the last few days, at the motorway, and now I'm testing this new railroad. The development of transport infrastructure is the foundation on which the economic recovery plan is built. Romania needs a sustainable, strong economic development and for that it needs transport infrastructure, and in order to be able to achieve this transport infrastructure we have an enormous chance now, in the years to come, when we can use European money that is available to us. We must admit that European money we have had so far, only political will so far has been little. If we just think that 11 percent of this line was accomplished from 2016 to 2019 and in less than a year since the Liberal Government came in office, virtually all the rest has been achieved, the line is as complete, we can figure out what the political will is and the political power," Iohannis said.

The president congratulated the members of the Government, builders, consultants and all those who participated and facilitated the development of the railway line Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda Airport.

"I am certain that this will be the pace for the coming years, a pace that will change the face of Romania in a positive way," Iohannis said.

President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Transport Minister Lucian Bode made a test train journey on the railway connection Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda Airport.