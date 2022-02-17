 
     
Iohannis: I am pleased at how the Government works, harmonisation is still needed in coalition

President Iohannis declared himself pleased of the way the Government is working and appreciated that within the coalition, which is thought out to govern at this time, there is still need for positions to be harmonized.

"It is a coalition which was thought out to govern Romania now, what will happen after the 2024 elections nobody can tell you, but if the coalition will hold until 2024 and brings good results, which I would like, because we need a Government to manage crisis and complications during this period, but also the opportunities, if we think only of European money, a lot of it can be used for Romania and for Romanians. I am pleased at how the Government works, in the coalition, of course, there is still need for harmonization between positions and a need for many contacts in order to find common points and the best ones and for negotiating divergent points. I am optimistic that in the end these matters will enter a normality," the head of state said, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion of the European Council, the topic being the latest evolutions regarding the security situation at the Ukrainian border and also at the 6th European Union - African Union summit, which will also continue on Friday. Also on Friday, the head of state will have, on the sidelines of the EU - African Union Summit, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

