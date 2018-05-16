Iohannis: I dislike it that certain persons are trying to induce idea of Romania choosing between US and EU

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that he "profoundly" disliked the fact that certain persons in Romania are trying to induce the idea that our country would have to choose between the US and the EU, while underscoring such approach would be "profoundly wrong."

"We are not playing into this logic of adversity with the United States of America. This is an extremely important partner for us. But, as any family would also have misunderstandings, partners too happen to have their issues. But this doesn't mean that we are giving up our partnership relation with the USA or that anyone gives up the European Union. No! Such an approach would be fundamentally wrong. And allow me to say on this occasion that I profoundly dislike the fact that certain persons in Romania are trying to induce the idea that we have to choose between the United States and Europe. They couldn't be more wrong! The idea itself is very toxic and counterproductive. We, Romanians, have already made our choice. We are with the United States and with the European Union. Nobody forced us to partner any of the two. It was strictly our will and we are going to continue like this and, whenever this is needed it, we will underscore the importance of both relations for Romania and the importance of the transatlantic relation. This will be discussed and re-discussed and we will succeed together in clarifying the problems that we have, such as, for instance, the export tariffs and other things," said Iohannis, before his participation in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.He underscored that Romania's foreign policy is based on three pillars: the strategic partnership with the United States of America, the belonging to NATO and the belonging to the European Union."I underscored many times that the transatlantic relation is vital and believe me that I was pleased, not to say happy, yesterday evening, when I saw that most European leaders see things the same way," stated Iohannis.