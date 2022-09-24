Iohannis: I don't find it right for dignitaries to be first to benefit from salary increases

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, regarding the project adopted by the Senate regarding the increase in the allowances of dignitaries, that it does not seem fair that they should be the first to benefit from salary increases, told Agerpres.

"A few days ago I said that in the conditions in which we have a fairly high inflation, it is reasonable for salaries and pensions to increase, of course, as much as the budget allows, but it does not seem right to me that officials should be the first to benefit from such increases in salaries, we could stay behind," the president told the media.

The Senate plenary adopted, on Wednesday, with 92 votes "for", 22 "against" and four abstentions, a legislative project by which dignitaries and local elected representatives will receive increased allowances. According to Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) senators Turos Lorand and Fejer-Laszlo Odon, the authors of the amendment admitted to the select committee and adopted in plenary, the aim is to "eliminate the existing inequities at this moment". The Senate is the first legislative Chamber notified of this bill.