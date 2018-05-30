Iohannis: I want to extend mu appreciation and gratitude to retiring soldiers

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, May 31, Reservists Day, sent a message on in which he extends his appreciation and gratitude to the soldiers who have completed their active career retiring to the reserve force because they have put their lives in the service of the country, with patriotism, responsibility and courage.

"We are celebrating today the Reservists Day, a moment with important significance for the Romanian Army. I want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to all soldiers who have completed their active career retiring to the reserve force, because they put their lives in the service of the country with patriotism, responsibility and courage," says Iohannis, in a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.At the same time, Iohannis says that Romania grants the military reservists the respect deserved by any professionals whose competence has contributed to the maintenance of a high operational status for the Army."In recent decades, the success of operations involving Romanian troops in Albania, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo under a NATO or EU mandate, as well as in other missions in Africa and Asia under UN mandate in, is due, to a large extent, to those who are retiring to the reserve force today," says Iohannis.According to him the Romanian Army was and continues to be one of the country's best ambassadors, demonstrating abnegation, sacrifice and a sense of duty in pursuing and fulfilling our national interests."The Romanian military reservists remain attached to the values that make possible the development of the country and are involved in the life of the communities in which they live, whether they are currently working in a civilian setting or enjoying the well-deserved retirement. Moreover, the exemplary way in which the reservists pursued their careers are a source of inspiration for the active military, being living proof of the fact that the army is a true patriotic and civic education school. Today, I am wishing the retiring army staff and reservists lot of health and joy with their loved ones! Happy Reservists Day!," says Iohannis.