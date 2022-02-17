Iohannis: If security situation changes, EU reactions will be shared; Romania is ready for Ukrainian migrants

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that in the event in which the security situation at the Ukrainian border will change, the European Union has an established reaction package and specified that Romania is ready for a possible flow of migrants from this country.

"If the situation will change (...), the reactions that we will have will be shared reactions, so each country will not act separately, but rather the European Union has a reaction package ready and they will be put into practice, but certainly, each has their specific problems. For example, we have over 600 kilometers of border with Ukraine and it is possible for a migrant flow to appear, and yes, we are ready for this situation and in matters of economic impact we are also prepared, we have specific measures prepared. But we must know very clearly, we want to have a diplomatic solution, nobody wants a sanction type solution, we want the situation on the Eastern Flank to be defused through de-escalation and by calming tensions," the head of state highlighted, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion of the European Council, the topic being the latest evolutions regarding the security situation at the Ukrainian border and also at the 6th European Union - African Union summit, which will also continue on Friday. Also on Friday, the head of state will have, on the sidelines of the EU - African Union Summit, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.