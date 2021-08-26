Iohannis: I'm expecting more involvement to increase testing resources

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania needs to increase its COVID-19 testing resources and streamline its public health directorates.

"Regarding our health system, the minister of health presented to me the measures designed to deal with wave four [of the COVID-19 pandemic]. Doctors are already well trained and experienced. There is a clear need to streamline public health directorates. I'm expecting more involvement from everyone to increase the testing resources, as well as to prepare the healthcare system to take on non-COVID patients as well. Those patients should receive the treatments they need and not suffer as the 4th wave intensifies," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The clarifications were made at the end of a working meeting on the beginning of the new school year with Health Minister Ioana Mihaila and Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu.