 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis in videoconference with EU heads of state or government on coronavirus, today

Facebook
iohannis iasi

President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Tuesday in a videoconference with the heads of state or government of the European Union member states on measures regarding the management of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), informs the Presidential Administration.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the video conference will take place at 18:00 hrs.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended a videoconference with counterparts from Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Croatia and Israel on the situation caused by the coronavirus.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.