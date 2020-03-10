Iohannis in videoconference with EU heads of state or government on coronavirus, today

President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Tuesday in a videoconference with the heads of state or government of the European Union member states on measures regarding the management of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), informs the Presidential Administration.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the video conference will take place at 18:00 hrs.On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended a videoconference with counterparts from Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Croatia and Israel on the situation caused by the coronavirus.