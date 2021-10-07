Iohannis: It is in fact almost impossible to trigger early elections

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at Cernavoda, Constanta County, that in reality it is almost impossible to trigger early elections.

In his opinion, the fact that "a party is still parading" with that type of election seems to him "a form of avoidance rather than something else."

"Triggering early elections is an issue that has been discussed theoretically in Romania for a long time, but our Constitution is built to guarantee parliamentary stability. It is, in reality, almost impossible to trigger early elections, not to mention the fact that it is probably not even desirable as we are less than one year away from the general election. What would it bring? The same partiess probably with the same percentages, maybe a little changed, which would bring us back precisely to where we are today. In theory, such elections are provided for in the Constitution, but they are not constitutionally well defined and have never taken place for such reasons. The fact that a party is parading with early elections seems to me to be a form of avoidance on the part of that party rather than anything else," said Iohannis.