Iohannis: It takes more determined measures than hitherto to bring price of energy down

More determined measures are needed at EU level than hitherto so that the energy price is slashed, president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Prague.

"With all the sanctions, with all the measures, which have been good and which have been taken so far, a significant decrease in energy prices has not yet been achieved and that means that we must be more determined. I remain on my proposal: to separate the gas market from the electricity market, and I believe that more and more in the Council are of the same opinion. I hope that the Commission will also be convinced that this is one of the measures that can deliver," the president said, before attending the informal meeting of the European Council in Prague, told Agerpres.

Ioahnnis stressed that there is also a need to diversify energy resources in general.

"We have some progress here, but it's still too little. The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector has started to operate, but the capacity needs to be increased. The capacity of European ports for LNG, for liquefied gas must be increased, and other measures," Iohannis said.

The European Council will also discuss the situation in Ukraine in Prague.

"We will categorically condemn the unrecognized annexations of territories by Russia, but at the same time, I want to expressly welcome the adoption of the eighth package of sanctions, which was approved in the past week's talks. On the other hand, we will discuss some measures, I hope quite concrete, related to the coming winter, about how can we support Ukraine to get over the coming winter," president Iohannis said.

According to him, the discussions at the European Council meeting will also cover issues related to the economy in general.

"Measures that come to prevent a recession in Europe are obviously necessary," he said.