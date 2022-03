Iohannis: I've talked to Azerbaijani President Aliyev about strengthening our energy cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday about strengthening energy cooperation, Agerpres reports.

"A very good phone call with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, about strengthening and expanding the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan in all areas of cooperation, in the context in which we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations. I spoke with President Ilham Aliyev about strengthening our cooperation in the field of energy, to increase energy security by diversifying natural sources of gas and electricity. I thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his openness to support our efforts in these areas," the president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.