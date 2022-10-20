Iohannis: Justice laws that have now come out of Parliament - good

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that the new justice laws that were recently adopted by Parliament are good and he indicated that he would promulgate them if they pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

"The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) cares a lot about how the new justice laws will be evaluated, and here I think we can be optimistic. There are good laws that have now come out of Parliament. Of course, there are still some procedures before they are promulgated, but I hope not take a long time, but in parallel, the first evaluations of these laws can already begin and if the evaluations will be positive, as I expect, for example, then we can realistically expect the lifting of the CVM and entry into the general state mechanism by law that was established for all member states," said the head of state, before participating in the European Council meeting.

President Iohannis was asked if there are signals regarding a positive report by the European Commission for the lifting of the CVM, in the context in which the Netherlands conditions Romania's access to the free movement space on the lifting of this mechanism.

The head of state also indicated that he would promulgate justice laws if they pass the CCR.