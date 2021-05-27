Iohannis' message to emergency medicine staff: I admire you for dedication in your profession

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated on Thursday the emergency medicine staff on the occasion of the International Day of Emergency Medicine, stating that it, through the "dedication" and "selflessness" with which they do their job, they save lives and give hope to sick people.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I admire you. I admire you for the dedication, for the selflessness with which you do your profession. You save lives every day, you give hope to sick people and for that you deserve not only congratulations but also thanks," the head of state said after visited the Emergency Reception Unit of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital.

He said that the Emergency Reception Unit of Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital will open in the coming days and is a model unit, congratulating the entire staff.The head of state reiterated that the medical staff are the heroes of this period."It has been an infernal year for emergency medicine staff this pandemic year in which things have become overly complicated and I know you have worked to exhaustion, saved many lives and contributed significantly to the good management of this complicated situation. Together with all the medical staff, you have been at the forefront, you are our heroes and Romanians must understand that not enough thanks can be made for the work that has been done by the emergency ward staff and the entire medical staff," said the president.The visit of the head of state to the medical unit took place on the occasion of the International Day of Emergency Medicine.