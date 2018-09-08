Iohannis - message to FCER on Rosh Hashanah: Let us pass on to new generations values of respect, dialogue, tolerance

President Klaus Iohannis addressed the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania a message on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah celebration - the Jewish New Year 2018, specifying that the values of respect, dialogue and tolerance need to be passed on to the new generations, as cornerstones of good coexistence.

"I have the joy to address the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania and the members of the Jewish Communities in Romania my warm welcome accompanied by wishes of prosperity and peace in the Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah provides a good opportunity to be together and to ponder, with solidarity and responsibility, on the role incumbent on each of us, within our family and society. Let us honour the memory of our forefathers and pass on to the new generations the values of respect, dialogue and tolerance, as cornerstones of a good coexistence. I wish you bright days and fruitful start in all the things that we can achieve together, for the common good! 'Shanah Tovah!," is the message conveyed by the head of state.