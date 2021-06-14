Iohannis: Missile shield has only defensive role; We do not intend to attack anyone with it

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Monday that the missile shield has only a defensive role."This shield is often brought into discussion by Russia, but I think this discussion is welcome to reiterate that this shield is a purely defensive one, including the part here, at Deveselu, it has only a defensive role. We do not intend to attack anyone with this shield, but we are very determined to defend our nations, our states and that is why we accepted at that time the installation of a component of this shield also in Romania", Iohannis said at the end of the NATO summit in Brussels, asked about the statement made by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who showed that he will discuss in Geneva with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, about the situation of Romania and Poland, where missile shield systems are located.
Asked to what extent Romania is discussing with Russia, he replied: "We are discussing all these issues in the formats we are part of because that is correct."
The head of state also stressed that Romania's interest is to have a very strong allied presence on its territory.
"You have certainly seen that we are working very well with the United States and any strengthening of this presence is welcome for us, but strengthening NATO as a whole is extremely good news for Romania and for Romanians because in this way Romania's security and of each Romanian is guaranteed," said President Iohannis.