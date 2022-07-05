Iohannis: Modernization of entire Fiscal Code framework is required

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that he discussed with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Ministers about amendments to the Fiscal Code, showing that a modernization of the entire framework is required.

"I discussed these projects with the prime minister and the ministers. Firstly, I believe it is important to know that these matters will be up for public debate and will not be decided over night, as it is being said. There is another stage of talks with the business environment, with the unions. The second matter, there is no point in speculating matters that may never be put into practice, such as rationalizing gas or other things that nobody wants and if there were talks, those were technical talks, because if a catastrophe should occur, it is better to be prepared for it, but we are not working in that scenario. On the other hand, it is a well known matter that there is a series of taxes and levies that were introduced in other circumstances, without being very well-founded or discussed. We need a modernization of this entire framework. That is being worked on, it will be presented by the Government, not by myself. I asked them to carefully analyze, to not end up being an additional burden for the common people, to not have a business inhibition, but rather to have a correction which makes matters more transparent, fairer and which will definitively lead to a better collection of money to the state budget. A better collection meaning a reduction in tax evasion," the head of state said, during a press conference at Cotroceni Palace.

He highlighted that "there are no talks about any levies or taxes for the common people, but situations where there were regulations that were not thoroughly thought out, namely regulations that come to eliminate certain loopholes from the Fiscal Code".AGERPRES