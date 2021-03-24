Iohannis: Nobody has tampered with data on pandemic, either before, or after general election

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that "no one has tampered with the data either before or after the elections, or now" on the evolution of the pandemic in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"No one has tampered with the data either before the election, after the election, oor now. I think it was an unfortunate expression. The calculation formulas are, however, different. When Minister Tataru was [Health] Minister, together with his team, he found a certain calculation formula for the incidence of the pandemic, after which it was calculated and what was known was communicated. So no one withheld any data or information. Now, [Health] Minister Voiculescu and his team wanted to modify the formula somewhat, they modified it and now the data that is is found are being announced. We're talking about two slightly different formulas, in no case has the data been tampered with. They were absolutely correct as they were calculated before the elections, and after the elections," said Iohannis, when asked about the dispute between Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu and Liberal party's MP Violeta Alexandru on this issue.

The president stressed that there are other priorities at present.

"In my opinion, I don't think these theoretical discussions on the formula stop the pandemic or ease any patient's suffering. I think it would be extremely important - and I will continue to say this - to get involved where it is needed, to increase the number of intensive care beds, to motivate doctors, to be more proactive for hospitals to cope with this third wave. I think these are the priorities of the moment and not theoretical comparisons between calculation formulas. (...) Romanians to understand to respect the restrictions, to get vaccinated and to trust the authorities and doctors," stressed Iohannis.