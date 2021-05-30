Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: We need the competence of all Romanians to build a prosperous country

In a message released on Sunday, May 30, the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that the talent and competence of all Romanians is needed to build a prosperous country where those who have gone abroad may gladly return.

"On the last Sunday of May, we celebrate the Day of Romanians Everywhere, a special day dedicated to the diaspora. We keep you on our mind, all of you who are away from home and loved ones and we know how difficult it was this last year of tribulation, when because of the pandemic, special protection measures were needed. I want to thank you all for the responsibility you have shown and the solidarity you have shown towards those who remained in the country," Iohannis says.

He mentions the difficult moments that Romanians abroad and their relatives at home went through during the pandemic.

"During the severe pandemic period, many Romanians returned from abroad, not only in their mind, to their homeland, some returning home temporarily or even permanently. However, many other families were separated due to the epidemiological context, but vaccination against VOCID- 19 now offers us the opportunity to end the pandemic and resume all our activities safely, to be able to travel again to reunite with our loved ones."

The President tells those who have left the country that, benefiting from European funds, Romania will develop through "the talent and competence of all Romanians."

"Overcoming the health crisis will allow us to focus all efforts on a goal of fundamental importance: building post-pandemic Romania. Benefiting from European funds that will facilitate massive investment in all areas, our country will enter a broad development process. We need the talent and competence of all Romanians to build together a prosperous country that offers real opportunities and chances to all, a country in which our fellow citizens who have gone abroad to return with joy," says Iohannis.