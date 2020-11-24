 
     
Iohannis: Ousting PSD from power switches can finally be permanent on December 6

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis affirms that on December 6, with the parliamentary elections, the ousting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) from the power switches may be "permanent".

"It is time for the citizens of this nation and the reforming political forces, united, together with myself, to enter a new stage of our country's development. It is time to build a normal Romania. We have major projects to accomplish in areas neglected for years. Healthcare and education are a priority, all the more so as the challenges posed by the pandemic have shown us how serious the shortcomings we are facing are. At the same time, restoring the justice laws on a constitutional basis and accelerating the fight against corruption, removing barons from the administration and reforming the administration, introducing the two-round vote for mayors and implementing a green, sustainable development agenda must all become a reality," said President Iohannis, on Tuesday evening, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

He underlined that through a new, "reforming" majority, the will of the Romanians can be implemented, the criteria of integrity in public positions being ensured.

stiripesurse.ro
