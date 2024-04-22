Iohannis' Pesach message: Wisdom and courage are needed in face of violence and hatred

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of Pesach, in which he appreciates the important contribution to the fulfillment of the common good of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - the Mosaic Denomination," a constant and valuable dialogue partner, whose involvement in cultivating the dialogue between cultures and ethnicities, as well as in increasing the knowledge of the Romanian reality in the world, was and remains a consistent one".

The message of the head of state was presented by the presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor, during the ceremony held at the Choral Temple in Bucharest.

"Pesach, one of the most important holidays in the Jewish calendar, symbolizes the values around which the Jewish people have been defined in history, as well as their journey towards unity and freedom: faith, fraternity, solidarity and love for fellow humans. In the current context, marked by war and suffering, this celebration urges us to reflect on the trials we go through together, on the help we owe to those in need, united in the hope that freedom and peace will triumph. In this difficult period, wisdom and courage are needed in the face of violence and hatred, of extremist and xenophobic manifestations, to which we must oppose our will to live in peace and in the respect we owe each other", said the president.

On the occasion of Pesach, Klaus Iohannis wishes health, peace and prosperity to the leadership and members of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania.

"May these days give you the full joy of communion, unite you in the spirit of the Jewish heritage and keep hope alive for a dignified and peaceful future for all humanity. Hag Pesah Sameah!", President Iohannis said.