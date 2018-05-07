stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Iohannis: PSD is mortgaging the future of Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, "is mortgaging the country's future" and is incapable of keeping public finances in order. 


"After almost a year and a half of PSD governance (...) we do not see roads, schools or hospitals; we do not see anything. On the other hand, the world wonders, however, where this money comes from for certain increases they did and if we look closely at the PSD, it is actually mortgaging the future of the country, by increasing wages and pensions and neglecting investment," Iohannis said at a news conference on Monday evening at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, adding that PSD is incapable of keeping public finances in order.

