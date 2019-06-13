Iohannis: PSD refuses to sign National Political Agreement, but list remains open

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) by its answers in the media refused to sign the National Political Agreement to strengthen Romania's European path, saying that the Social Democrats "had more amendments than articles" to this pact.

"Answering a direct, clear 'Yes, we are signing' were PNL [the National Liberal Party], USR [Save Romania Union], PRO Romania and PMP [People's Movement Party]. The leaders of these parties are present to sign this agreement. I was not announced that PSD was interested, which apparently had changed since May 27, but this is not the case, the PSD has not changed, it is not changing, it has lost the first round of elections in a broader set, but it has only remained with the appearance of change, it pursues the same goals and the answer given to me through the media was a refusal. They had more amendments than articles in this agreement. PSD harmed Romania a great deal. Because of PSD Romania has not developed and is not developing any more now," the president said at the signing of the National Political Agreement for the consolidation of Romania's European path with the chairpersons of PNL, Ludovic Orban, USR, Dan Barna, PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, and PMP, Eugen Tomac.

He said Thursday's ceremony is not a step by which others are excluded.

"The list of signatories remains open," the president said.