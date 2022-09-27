Iohannis: Reform of justice laws must be completed in accordance with recommendations of European bodies

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that a clear, coherent legislation is needed to guarantee the independence of the judiciary and to create the necessary mechanisms for the proper functioning of the prosecutor's offices.

He also stated that the reform of justice laws must be completed in accordance with the recommendations of European bodies.

"In order for your work to have the echo expected by society, a clear, coherent legislation is needed, which guarantees the independence of the judiciary and creates the necessary mechanisms for the proper functioning of the prosecutor's offices. Furthermore, the reform of the justice laws must be completed in accordance with the recommendations of the European bodies. The coincidence makes this anniversary moment of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) take place during the period when Parliament debates the draft laws of justice, proposed by the Government in August, after a complex process of drawing up, based on public consultations, with the judicial system and with the European Commission. The result of the parliamentary debates must meet the desiderata I mentioned. At the same time, there is a need for sufficient, qualified human resources and budget allocations that allow the activity to be carried out under optimal conditions, these also constituting objectives assumed by Romania through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," the head of state told the event "20 Years of Fight against Corruption," organized by DNA at the National Military Club, told Agerpres.

President Iohannis specified that the restriction of DNA's competence by taking over some powers from the Section for the investigation of judicial crimes, the legislation lacking predictability, the absence of a "real dialogue" within the judicial system or decisions of the constitutional court with an impact on the instrumented files are some aspects that influenced the institution's activity and results.

The head of state emphasized that, with each step taken in the fight against corruption at all levels, Romania is closer to concluding the CVM, joining the Schengen area and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The President reiterated that the fight against corruption was and remains an objective of his mandates.

"In this complicated period, we need more than ever a functional state, where the authorities collaborate in the spirit of constitutional loyalty, honest politicians and civil servants, a solid culture of integrity, including in the private sector, and the promotion of European values," the head of state also said.