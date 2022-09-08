 
     
Iohannis: Reign of Queen Elizabeth II shaped modern history, Romanians are with the British people

Administratia Prezidentiala
Iohannis Elisabeta 2

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating that the reign of the British monarch represents "an exceptional symbol of loyalty and commitment to public service".

"Sincere condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's reign, which spanned seven decades, shaped modern history and represents an exceptional symbol of loyalty and commitment to public service. Romanians are with the British people and the Royal Family," the president wrote on Twitter, told Agerpres.

