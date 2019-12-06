Iohannis: Result of referendum in May is not suspended, it can be in Constitution with new Parliamentary majority

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the result of the referendum that took place this year in May will be transposed to the Constitution after the elections show a new majority in Parliament, "one different than the toxic PSD [Social Democratic Party] one, which will be open to these approaches as well."

"It is not suspended, but we all know we cannot change the Constitution so easily, but it is very complicated. In the measure in which we will go further with the elections, I believe we will have a new majority in Parliament, one different than the toxic PSD one, which will be open to these approaches as well and then, certainly, these aspects can be included in the constitutional text. It's unrealistic to believe that, if I won the presidential elections with a very good score, the ratio of forces in Parliament changed. It didn't change. The PSD is very numerous and everyone is barely waiting to have parliamentary elections and have a new majority that can then approach these matters of introducing the result of the referendum to the Constitution," said Klaus Iohannis, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace.

He was answering a question if the demarche regarding the application of the result of the referendum being suspended, given that there were consultations with the political parties on this matter.

Asked why he does not try to speed things along, together with the Government's partner parties, in the sense of early elections in view of obtaining a new parliamentary majority that would agree with this modification of the Constitution, Iohannis said: "I remind you that I was the first to say I want early elections, I've said it before the campaign and after the campaign and I'll say it again now: I desire early elections and the discussions that I will have with political leaders aim for this objective as well.