Iohannis: Romania commits to increase percentage of electrical energy coming from renewables

Romania has one of the "lowest" rates of greenhouse gas emissions per capita in the European Union, stated, on Tuesday, in Glasgow, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that Romania is committing to increasing, in the future, the percentage of electrical energy coming from renewable sources.

"We cannot deny the fact that climate change represents an extraordinary challenge and that we must prove ambition in its approach! Since 1989 to 2019, Romania's greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 64 pct. We have one of the lowest rates of emissions per capita in the European Union. Between 1990 and 2019, Romania also reduced the intensity of its CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 77 pct, a rate more than double the global average. We are committed to do even more! It will be a challenge to still reduce emissions, especially as we approach net zero. I would like us to work together to develop, produce and use new green technologies," said the head of state, during the high-level segment of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

According to Iohannis, innovation is key, and, among other initiatives launched in Glasgow, Romania joins the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate proposed by the United States of America, Agerpres informs.

"At the same time, we must ensure that nobody is left behind in the ecological transition process, that jobs are being created and that social inequalities are reduced," said the President.

He pointed out that Romania fully supports the efforts of the European Union in the field of climate change and pledges to reduce the EU's emissions by 55 pct until 2030.

"We have already reached this rate of reduction at the national level and we commit to continue to reduce emissions," said Klaus Iohannis.

Romania commits to increase the production of electrical energy coming from renewable sources, the President added.

"There is no magical solution against climate change. A set of interconnected measures can help us achieve our objectives. For this, we will capitalize the force of nature itself. Romania has a high rate of renewable energy in the energy mix, 40 pct of the national energy produced in Romania comes from renewable sources. We commit to increase this percentage in the future. We will fight against climate change with solutions based on nature, using 57,000 hectares of new forests provided for in our National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) to trap carbon and combat desertification. Furthermore, we must channel the force of people in the fight against climate change. Education is key for an environmentally-friendly behaviour. We must promote education and research regarding climate change," said Iohannis.

He recalled that, starting 2023, Romania will host an innovative center of the World Meteorological Organization, which will help agricultural systems in Europe respond better to climate change.

"The impact of climate change has no national borders. I invite you to join forces to protect the environment, ensuring that we leave to future generations a greener and safer planet! We do not have time to lose! We must act now!," the head of state also said.