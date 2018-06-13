Iohannis: Romania faces functional illiteracy, which very clearly reflects in Romania's high spheres of politics

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that functional illiteracy is also reflected in the "high spheres of Romanian politics".

"The education system must be able to make a real difference in the level of knowledge of children, not just to tick off a number of years spent in school. This is a lesson that applies to Romania too, given that a study of 2016 warns us that we are facing a 42 percent functional illiteracy rate that is reflected very clearly in the high spheres of Romanian politics as well," Iohannis told the launch of the "World Development Report 2018: Learning to Realize Education's Promise," which took place at the Carol I University Central Library.