Iohannis: Romania fully supports Republic of Moldova in region's dramatic context

President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call on Thursday with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in which he reconfirmed Romania's full support for this country and its citizens, in the region's current context, Agerpres reports.

"I reconfirmed to the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, during the phone call we had, Romania's full support for the Republic of Moldova and its citizens during this dramatic context in our region. We are closely coordinating to manage this situation," Iohannis wrote, on Twitter, on Friday.