Iohannis: Romania has a distinct place within NATO, being indisputably a security provider

Romania has a distinct place within NATO and it is indisputably a security provider in the Black Sea region and on NATO's Eastern flank, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, in a speech on the Day of the Romanian Army, told Agerpres.

He added that NATO presence in Romania has constantly increased in recent years.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also attended the ceremony in Carol Park.

Iohannis added that "the army was and will continue to be the symbol of tenacity" and emphasised that Romania is "stronger alongside its partners and allies."