Iohannis: Romania has entered health crisis completely unprepared, with PSD main culprit

Romania has entered the health crisis completely unprepared, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the main culprit for this disaster, on Tuesday evening said president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Let us not forget for a moment that three decades after the 1989 Revolution, Romania has entered completely unprepared an unprecedented health crisis. The PSD is the main culprit for this disaster and this must be said loudly and clearly," the president said.

He claimed that Romania was "strongly affected for years by the corruption and incompetence of the PSD governments that blocked development, did not invest in infrastructure and directed public funds into party infrastructure, no reform was carried out, the PSD sabotaged all reform that was meant to be real".

"True priorities have been ignored and abandoned," Iohannis added.