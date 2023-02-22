Iohannis: Romania is willing to support the Republic of Moldova in any scenario

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that Romania is willing to support the Republic of Moldova in any scenario, told Agerpres.

"We have no information that practical actions are imminent, but we must not underestimate the importance of these informational attacks, the people of Moldova feel threatened, insecure, if they found out about such intentions," said the head of state at the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw, after the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9).

He showed that in this context, Romania and the Romanians play an important role in giving assurances to the Moldovan citizens that they are with them.

"Romania is not only prepared, it is willing to support Moldova in any scenario." the head of state emphasized.

The extraordinary meeting of the B9 Format, which took place at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, was also attended by the US President, Joe Biden, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.