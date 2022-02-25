Iohannis: Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance mainly

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday, in Brussels, Romania's full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and said that our country will continue to provide support, mainly humanitarian assistance, the Presidential Administration informs, Agerpres reports.

The Romanian president attended the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, convened as a result of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, the head of the state stressing Romania's full solidarity with the Ukrainian people.According to the Presidential Administration, the head of the state condemned, in his intervention, in the strongest terms, the massive armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which represents a flagrant violation of international law.President Iohannis highlighted the impact of Russia's unacceptable actions on the security and stability of the eastern neighbourhood, as well as severe consequences on European and Euro-Atlantic security, these acts blatantly violating Russia's international commitments, including its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council."President Klaus Iohannis called the attack by Russian troops on several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, as a deliberate and unequivocal act of aggression against an independent and sovereign state. The President of Romania stressed that, in this difficult situation, the European Union must continue to defend its values and principles, highlighting the importance of unity and ties with close partners in the region and globally. President Klaus Iohannis supported the EU's firm and swift response, including the adoption of the strong sanctions package and the further preparation of additional individual and economic sanctions, targeting Belarus as well," the source said.President Iohannis pleaded for mitigating the negative impact of Russia's actions on the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, partner states that are already feeling the pressure from Moscow, stressing the importance of providing the necessary financial support to strengthen the partners' resilience."Considering the current situation as the biggest challenge in the recent history of Europe, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the need to continue the close coordination of responses and approaches with Euro-Atlantic partners, especially the USA and at NATO level," states the Presidential Administration.