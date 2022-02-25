Iohannis: Russia has full responsibility for the current situation; must be held accountable

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Friday at the Bucharest 9th Summit (B9) that Russia "has full responsibility for the current situation and must be held accountable for these acts of extraordinary gravity," informed the Presidential Administration.

In his speech, the head of state welcomed the effective coordination in Format B9 of the unprecedented crisis management in the immediate vicinity of the Eastern Flank, which substantially affects European, Euro-Atlantic and global security, Agerpres.ro informs.

"President Klaus Iohannis has highlighted the added value of dialogue in this context in achieving the Allied goals in general, as well as in preparing for today's Extraordinary NATO Summit," the source said.

The head of state condemned in "strongest terms" Russia's unacceptable action of military aggression against Ukraine, stressing that this act does serious harm to international law and rule-based international order.

"President Klaus Iohannis underscored that this is one of the worst moments since World War II," the presidential administration said.

The head of state emphasized, in this context as well, his full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. He reaffirmed our country's full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people and the democratically elected leadership of the country, as well as for the right of this state to make its own foreign and security policy decisions.

Regarding NATO's response to the current security context in the region, President Iohannis reiterated that recent security developments show the need to strengthen the coherent and unified consolidation of NATO's deterrent and defence stance on the entire Eastern Side, especially on the Black Sea and the need to urgently create the NATO Combat Group in Romania.

The head of state stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine and its partners in the region who are "under pressure from Russia", especially the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, including by increasing their resilience.

The allies in the B9 format also discussed the political, economic and humanitarian support they can provide to Ukraine.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis, together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, hosted the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format Summit, which was held in hybrid format. In addition to the leaders of the B9 countries, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took part in the talks.

The summit was convened in the context of the Russian Federation's unjustified, illegal and unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine, preceded by the Russian state's illegal recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk provinces, which are part of Ukraine's territory.

The B9 meeting also took place in the context of the NATO Summit on Friday.