President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a new crisis by notifying the Constitutional Court (CCR) in the case of the appointment of Ludovic Orban as prime minister.

"I will not comment on the decision of the CCR and I will wait for the reasoning, but what PSD is doing is an unprecedented defiance of the people," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He insisted that PSD caused a new crisis by notifying the Court.