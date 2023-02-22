Iohannis says pleased gov't coalition exists and Romania is governed and stable

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he is very pleased that the government coalition exists and that Romania is 'governed and stable', told Agerpres.

"I am very pleased that this coalition exists, that Romania is governed, that Romania is stable, that this government has a solid majority in Parliament. And that we have avoided going into recession. So far we have managed to get through all the crises that have come upon us. I don't think that's a small thing. That they sometimes fight with each other, that some politician comes out, eager for public notoriety..., that's politics. I don't think we can ever expect politicians to sit there in their seats and say nothing. They would not be politicians," said Iohannis at the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw, after the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format, when asked if he was still satisfied with the way the Government was functioning.

He said that, in principle, things are working 'great' and that this has been seen.

"Romania has economic growth, it has one of the highest economic growths. The energy crisis has not led to the impoverishment of Romania's population. We can still heat our homes, we can still turn on the lights. And this was not so obvious when the crisis started and when everyone told us that we would not cope. Well, we did. Inflation is going down, even though there were enough people telling us we weren't going to be able to do anything. Yet here we are. Inflation is falling and compensation will exist and will be made in such a way that Romanians will not feel these crises very much in their pockets. So, I can say: yes, the main objective and the main reason for the existence of this coalition has been achieved. Romania is stable and is governed," Iohannis added.