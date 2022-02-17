Iohannis: Schengen accession is a strategic objective for us; we will continue talks on this topic

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania's accession to the Schengen space is a strategic objective and showed that talks on this topic will continue.

"Last night there was no topic of discussion and as such, this matter was not discussed last night, but I discussed it with everyone on another occasion, we are aware that this situation needs to be resolved. But it is a process, a long one, as we already know, with many evaluations and intermediary evaluations, but I can say that I have not abandoned actions for Schengen. Romania is still interested and this is a strategic objective for us, so we will continue talks on this topic," the head of state said, asked if during the informal reunion organized in Paris by his French counterpart, there were talks about the Schengen case, Agerpres.ro informs.

President Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion organized by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, on Wednesday, regarding the security situation in Sahel.

On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion of the European Council, the topic being the latest evolutions regarding the security situation at the Ukrainian border and also at the 6th European Union - African Union summit, which will also continue on Friday. Also on Friday, the head of state will have, on the sidelines of the EU - African Union Summit, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.