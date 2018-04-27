Iohannis: Secret foreign policy memorandum discussed in Government - big mistake

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the secret foreign policy memorandum discussed last week in the Government meeting - regarding the relocation of Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - was a big mistake.

"Last week, a secret document, a secret memorandum on foreign policy, was discussed in the Government. That was a big mistake, because in foreign policy matters, if we are talking about secret documents, which are obviously sensitive, otherwise they would not be secret, the president should have been consulted, which did not happen. In the Constitution, in all decisions of the Romanian Constitutional Court, in the Romanian political practice, it is stated and it is known that an institutional consultation between the prime minister and the president is necessary, in Romania's interest , not somebody else's. It is in the best interest of Romania, and not in the interest of any individual, for public authorities to loyally cooperate," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He stressed that "these things and these needs of the state have not been understood" by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.