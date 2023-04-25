Iohannis: South American tour had eminently positive results, Romania is well perceived

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the results of his South American tour are eminently positive, showing that Romania has a positive image, but that economic cooperation with the countries in this area needs to be taken further because the relationship in this field is still far below its potential.

"After many years during which nothing happened at the level of president, I had the opportunity to discuss with traditional friends of Romania, like today with President Fernandez. These contacts are extremely important and I am personally sorry that it took such a long time for this to happen, but I think it's very good that we met now. It's very important to have face-to-face discussions and even before this I discussed with Mr. President during EU talks on the MERCOSUR agreement; on-site talks help us find common ground, and I can much better understand the position of our Latin American friends and take these conclusions to the European Council. (...) Romania exists, is present and wants to deepen these relations. We were very well received everywhere," said the Romanian head of state at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in a joint press conference with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez.

"Romania is well perceived, but my ambition is for it to be really visible and for our friends to understand that we want a real deepening of relations, a much, much deeper economic cooperation, because we have to admit: we have a good economic relationship, yet still far from its potential. We seek sectoral cooperation, but in many areas it is still in an early phase: agriculture, research, education, digitization," the Romanian president also remarked. AGERPRES