Iohannis: State of alert lifted when experts say we can go on without special measures

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the state of alert will be lifted when the specialists find that we can continue without the special measures imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state of alert will be raised when the specialists tell us that we can continue without the special measures that are established only in the state of alert. It is clear that we need to get vaccinated to reduce the number of people who get infected every day, to decrease the number of people in intensive care and very, very importantly I would very much like the number of deaths to be much, much lower," President Iohannis said in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

