Iohannis: Substantial funds earmarked at budget revision for drought-affected farmers

At the budget revision, the government has earmarked substantial funds for drought-affected farmers, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday at a press statement delivered at the end of his meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several ministers.

"The Romanian farmers are in dire need of support. We know very well that on top of the problems caused by the pandemic, our farmers are facing difficulties caused by the drought that has been going on since spring. To come to their help, we are working on two important directions. To support the farmers, the government has earmarked at the budget revision substantial funds for the drought-affected farmers," Iohannis said.