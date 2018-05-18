Iohannis tells Hans van Baalen Romania will continue to have functional rule of law

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, a delegation from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), led by the alliance's Chairman Hans van Baalen, on which occasion the head of state reiterated his conviction that Romania will continue to have a functional rule of law.

According to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration for stiripesurse.ro, the agenda of the meeting features the steps of the Romanian parliamentary majority to amend the laws of Justice, the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, the recent discussions on the introduction of a threshold for abuse of office, the modification of the legal framework on the organization and functioning of associations and foundations, as well as European topics of common interest."President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, also on this occasion, the deep conviction that Romania will continue to have a functioning rule of law, a guarantee in this sense being the citizens' wish to move forward and not to take steps backwards," the release reads.At the same time, the head of state underlined that "our country is and will remain deeply anchored in European values".