stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis tells Hans van Baalen Romania will continue to have functional rule of law

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, a delegation from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), led by the alliance's Chairman Hans van Baalen, on which occasion the head of state reiterated his conviction that Romania will continue to have a functional rule of law.


According to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration for stiripesurse.ro, the agenda of the meeting features the steps of the Romanian parliamentary majority to amend the laws of Justice, the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, the recent discussions on the introduction of a threshold for abuse of office, the modification of the legal framework on the organization and functioning of associations and foundations, as well as European topics of common interest.

"President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, also on this occasion, the deep conviction that Romania will continue to have a functioning rule of law, a guarantee in this sense being the citizens' wish to move forward and not to take steps backwards," the release reads.

At the same time, the head of state underlined that "our country is and will remain deeply anchored in European values".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.