Iohannis thanks Macron for French troops deployment to Romania: Together we are stronger

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he thanked for the deployment of French troops to Romania.

"Telephone conversation this evening with President Emmanuel Macron, whom I thanked for the deployment of troops who arrived to Romania. The consolidation of NATO'S Eastern Flank is supported by France, our strategic partner. Together we are stronger," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Other 235 French servicemen and technical means, from the 27th Alpine Chasseurs Battalion from Annecy, headed by Colonel Vincent Minguet, arrived at the 57th Air Base Mihail Kogalniceanu, joining the 40 military recently arrived to Romania, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced.

