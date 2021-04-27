Iohannis: The fact that I am joining the PM in various events is sign of support for him

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that his participation in different events together with the Prime Minister Florin Citu is a sign of support for the latter and pointed that he is not in the habit of expressing about procedures within political parties, asked if he would be suitable for the position of chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The president was also asked if he would support Florin Citu for the position of chairman of PNL.

"The President of Romania is not a party member and, as such, is not in the habit of expressing about procedures from within political parties. The fact that I am going together with the PM to various events is a sign of support for PM Florin Citu, the Prime minister proposed for by the governing coalition, and it is obviously in my interest, the coalition's interest, and Romania's interest, for this Government to perform, which is what it is doing now. (...) The party discussion will be made in the party," president Iohannis said, at the Cotroceni Palace, during a press conference.