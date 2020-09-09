Iohannis: This election campaign does not lack completely demagogic initiatives either

President Klaus Iohannis said that the current election campaign does not lack "completely demagogic" initiatives such as those that provide for "inapplicable" income increases for various social classes.

"The election campaign has already begun and, even if it is an atypical one, parties and candidates can unveil their projects to the public. Unfortunately, this election campaign does not lack completely demagogic initiatives, with income increases inapplicable to various social categories. There is quite some competition these days in Parliament to vote on such projects, and the champion of uncovered populism is, as usual, the Social Democratic Party. I therefore am calling for political decency. Creating false expectations, impossible to sustain economically or challenging healthcare measures that prove their effectiveness are toxic electoral practices that harm people," the president told a news conference.Iohannis urged Romanians to find out, to compare electoral offerings and projects and to make educated choices."Our communities will grow and develop through the care and responsibility of each of us, voting for those who have earned our trust and represent us best," Iohannis said.Iohannis added that the elections had already been postponed due to the epidemic and mentioned that measures had been taken to allow the elections to take place and the citizens who come to the polls to be protected."We do not know yet how long the pandemic will last and that is why the local elections cannot be postponed indefinitely. The interim capacity and lack of legitimacy of the elected officials who have completed their terms of office months ago is harming both local governments, as well as our democracy as a whole," said Iohannis.