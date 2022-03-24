Iohannis to invite allied contribution to Ukraine aid and present concerns about Republic of Moldova

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, before the extraordinary NATO summit, that he will present the allies the logistics hub in Suceava and will invite them to contribute aid for Ukraine.

He also said that he will present the concerns about the Republic of Moldova's economic and energy plight.

"First of all, at this summit we want to prove that we are united, that we stand united within NATO, but also in the transatlantic relationship. We want to discuss how we can further help Ukraine. In the first place, this is about humanitarian aid for Ukraine and for those forced to leave Ukraine, for those who flee the war. We also want to discuss issues that are extremely important to us, such as reinforcing NATO's eastern flank. In my address I will emphasize the importance of unity, the importance of support for Ukraine, for the refugees. I will present the logistics hub we have set up in Suceava and I will invite the allies to contribute aid for Ukraine. I will also present our concerns about the Republic of Moldova, about Moldova's security, energy and economic situation. I will insist that NATO's eastern flank needs to be better reinforced," President Iohannis told a news conference before NATO's extraordinary summit in Brussels.

According to Iohannis, concerns regarding Romania are not justified, considering also its vicinity to the Republic of Moldova.

"Romanians can rest assured that Romania is safe. It is protected by the largest alliance, but there is no reason for concern about Moldova either. There is no data other than media speculation that Moldova would be targeted by an attack or that there is an action planned on Moldova. Moldova's problems stem from the large number of refugees, its economic weakness and its energy situation. You know very well that Moldova is a captive state, receiving energy from only two sources, Russia and Transnistria, these are Moldova's major problems. We can help here with financing, energy supplies and, of course, support for Moldova's economy, but beyond that we don't have any data at the moment that other threats would be looming," Klaus Iohannis explained.