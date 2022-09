President Klaus Iohannis is participating today in a call to be made by US President Joseph R. Biden with US allies, partners from the European Union and NATO.

US President Joe Biden is holding a call with allies and partners on continued support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said, according to the Reuters news agency, told Agerpres.

The objective of the meeting is to underline the continuous support for Ukraine as the country defends itself against Russian aggression.