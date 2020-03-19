Iohannis, to prefects and heads of decentralized institutions: Please be active, situation is serious

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday forwarded to the prefects and the heads of the decentralized public institutions to be active, showing that the situation is serious.

"Please (...) be very active! Do everything that is required and what is transmitted to you from the central authorities. Understand that the situation is not only complicated, the situation is serious. It depends on us how we go through this period. If we all do our job very well, we have the chance to get relatively well through this very complicated period," said the head of state at the videoconference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, the prefects and the heads of the decentralized public institutions on dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic.

He said that he had decreed a state of emergency throughout the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, to allow administrative, governmental and legislative measures that would enable the slowing down of the spread of this disease and the preservation of Romania' economic life.

"The central authorities immediately started to work very intensely, to the maximum. I already had the day before yesterday a very important and very good video conference with the members of the Government, who are very involved in the measures we have decreed. Yesterday the Government took very important measures, both economic, and for social protection, in order to come to the support of the Romanians, but also in the support of Romanian companies. And today I have called you to this meeting, because you, the prefects, the county leaders, you are, so to speak, our army in the territory, which must work perfectly so as to make this state of emergency work very well," said Iohannis.

The head of state said that the entire world is in a serious situation.

"Romanians are expecting us to solve our problems for Romania and that is what I want us to do. This disease is a very atypical one and I tell you from the outset that we have, in Romania, according to statistics, less than 300 confirmed cases, today. But we will have more cases. This is clear, experts tell us that the disease will continue to spread," said Iohannis.