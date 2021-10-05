Iohannis, to teachers: You can inspire pupils to make the right decision for their health

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Teacher's Day, in which he states that teachers are true role models for their pupils, including by their own example of taking vaccination as the best form of protection against COVID-19.

"Education is the key to a strong society that knows sustainable development and a competitive economy. Dear teachers, you have the power to transform people, communities and even society as a whole. You are the ones who shape future generations, who shape all children, and give character and through education, the chance for a better life. Teachers are true role models for their pupils, so especially in this extremely complicated context, through your example, you can inspire pupils to make the right health decisions in an informed way, including their own example of taking vaccination as the best form of protection against COVID-19", says the head of state in the message sent by the Presidential Administration.

He points out that the motto that accompanies this year's October 5 internationally is "Teachers - at the heart of the recovery process in education" and that this is a "confirmation that only together, through the support and involvement of teachers, we can overcome the educational gap generated by the pandemic period.""The joy of giving knowledge and shaping destinies is felt by every teacher, who dedicates his entire activity to the development of each student and society as a whole. It is a unique vocation and, living in my turn this feeling, I understand, dear teachers, the mission you have, the difficulties you face and the need to always be with the pupils. The pandemic has brought multiple challenges and fears that you have found the strength to overcome and turn into positive emotions: trust, confidence solidarity," says Iohannis.He underlines that he wants the teachers to be his partners in the approach regarding the 'Educated Romania' project."I assure you of my unwavering will to build together Educated Romania, a country project in which teachers are valued, respected and supported, according to the key role they have in society, being people who give themselves today for the good of tomorrow's society. I want to have you as partners in this construction process in which professionalism is the foundation on which we want to build Educated Romania. Teachers are the guarantor of quality education, and the professionalization of human resources in this field is a priority objective that we are obliged to fulfill in order to develop the Romania of tomorrow. I will stay with you, and not just today, because Education Day is any day that ends with a lesson learned!", Iohannis also states.